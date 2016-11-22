Tracey's business a Mafia hit

SHE started her marketing consultancy business, Marketing Mafia, in 2015 as a one woman show. And 18 months on and Tracey Siddins has employed her fifth member of the team and worked on some of Rocky's biggest media campaigns.

Tracey started Marketing Mafia when she couldn't find a role in marketing at the level she wanted and instead decided to "create my own perfect job”.

"With a background working in print, television and radio media sales as well as a degree in Business Marketing and a Masters of Business Administration, I felt that instead of just advising one business in a Marketing Manager role I could offer my advice to many businesses through my own consultancy business,” she told The Morning Bulletin.

Tracey, seeing a gap in the Capricornia regional market, started Marketing Mafia to fill that gap and use traditional forms of media, but also take full advantage of the rapidly changing marketing landscape.

"No longer are traditional mediums like television, print and radio the 'go-to' advertising mediums for businesses, with social media and digital platforms rapidly taking over the space. As a marketing professional working in the Capricornia region I could see a gap in the market for a full service marketing firm that really took social media and digital marketing seriously,” she said.

Marketing Mafia now has over 70 clients across regional and metro Queensland. One of those clients was Rockhampton River Festival in 2016, and on November 9, Marketing Mafia was awarded for the work they did with that event at the Queensland Multi Media Awards in Cairns.

Taking out the top prize for their category, Best Advertising Campaign Across All Media, Tracey said the win was a great opportunity for smaller business.

"It's an opportunity to showcase that a local company can go up against the larger firms,” she said.