Traffic affected by car and truck crash in Rockhampton

UPDATE, 3.15PM: DRIVERS are advised to avoid Fitzroy St if possible after a car and truck crash on the busy Rockhampton intersection.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed a set of traffic lights had been hit, and police were on scene.

Emergency services were first called about 2.45pm, with two QAS crews tasked to four patients, two of whom were assessed.

The QPS spokesperson said there were no entrapments or physical injuries visible as a result of the crash.

INITIAL, 3PM: TWO patients are being assessed by the Queensland Ambulance Service following a truck and car crash on a busy Rockhampton intersection.

A QAS spokeswoman said they received a call for the incident on the corner of Fitzroy and George streets in Rockhampton at 2.43pm.

One QAS crew is currently on scene, and another is on the way.

The spokeswoman said there were four patients, all free from their vehicles.

The Queensland Fire and Rescue Service are on their way, and Queensland Police Service have arrived on scene.

Initial reports indicate a traffic light was also involved, and the road is expected to be closed for quite some time.

