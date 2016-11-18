TRAFFIC: Peak-hour crash at major intersection

UPDATE 8.55AM: QUEENSLAND Police are reducing Fitzroy St to near the intersection of East St to one lane as a result of a crash.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route or expect delays.

BREAKING 8.45AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a crash at a major Rockhampton city intersection.

Initial reports suggest a 13-year-old has been injured in a crash at the intersection of East and Fitzroy Streets.

Queensland Ambulance, Police and Fire crews are en-route to the incident.

