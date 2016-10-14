Tragedy gives rise to wave of generosity

WORTHY CAUSE: Anna Austin, nurse manager at Allenstown Medical Centre, and her parents Mike and Debbie who devised the charity day that raised more than $20,000 for Blue Hope.

IT IS the hardest thing Anna Austin has ever had to do.

Two days before Christmas last year the Rockhampton woman had to make the heartbreaking phone call to her dad Mike in Baralaba to tell him his best mate had died.

Detective Senior Constable Russell Sheehan, 53, had taken his own life on a secluded track in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Anna chokes back tears as she remembers delivering the gut-wrenching news.

"I didn't want to ring him but I knew I had to. How do you tell your dad something you know is going to break his heart?” she says, her voice breaking.

The two men's enduring friendship was forged on the cricket fields of Theodore when Russell, a police constable, was posted to the small Central Queensland country town that Mike called home in the late 1980s.

"He had two little kids then and we had one and our families just expanded and grew up together and we'd been best friends ever since,” Mike remembers fondly.

"Our kids are all like brother and sister to one another and Russ and his wife Kath were like second parents to our kids and we (Mike and wife Debbie) were like second parents to his kids.

"Russ was the happiest bloke, the genuine life of the party type guy. He lived for his girls and he had four grandchildren at the time and he loved them.

"You would never have expected depression to hit him, but it did.”

Fiercely proud and stoic, Russ served in the police force for more than 30 years.

He was the first respondent to the Childers Palace Backpackers Hostel fire in June 2000 which killed 15 backpackers and at the time of his death was working in the Major Crimes Unit at Maroochydore.

He had been battling Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and on December 23, 2015, he routinely left for work but never came home.

His death shook his family and friends to the core.

Mike admits he and his family were left feeling useless and struggling for answers.

Five months after Russ's death, 10 of his work colleagues embarked on a bicycle ride from Woodgate to Maroochydore to honour his memory and raise funds for suicide awareness.

It was during this event that the Austins met officers from Blue Hope, an organisation which aims to raise awareness of and share information about police suicide.

It was then that Mike, Debbie, Anna, her brother Tristan and his wife Naomi decided that they too would so something to honour their beloved friend and at the same time raise suicide awareness and prevention.

That's when the idea of a family fun day at their property at Baralaba was planted and it quickly took seed.

"We wanted it to be a fun day to remember Russ, we wanted to raise money but most of all we wanted to start the conversation about suicide and suicide prevention,” Anna said.

They decided to call it Remember in September: A Fuss about Russ and the word quickly spread.

The family was overwhelmed by the community's generosity and donations for an auction on the day flooded in.

The goodwill continued on the day, with the money flowing freely for what everyone acknowledged was a wonderful cause.

"Everyone was just go generous,” Mike said. "We were out the back painting numbers on the yabbies for the yabby races and thinking if we got $10 to $15 for each one we'd be doing well. People ended up paying $150 to $170 for a yabby. It was unreal.”

Anna said it was "bigger than Ben Hur”. About 300 people from across CQ and the Sunshine Coast attended and the auction alone raised more than $12,000.

"Mum has done the figures and we will be giving Blue Hope a cheque for $21,032,” she said.

Russ's family was there on the day and Anna said while it was something of an emotional roller coaster for them, they all agreed that Russ would have loved it.

The money raised will go towards helping Blue Hope's web page go live, the establishment of a 24-hour state-wide hotline and completing a trailer which will be used to take police officers and their partners on a retreat.

"A lot of police officers are reluctant to talk about the issues they might be struggling with in a clinical environment,” Anna said.

"The thinking is that if they get together with others who are in the same position in a more relaxed environment they might be more willing to share their problems and realise they are not the only ones who are struggling.

"It's really exciting to think that the money we've raised can go towards helping Blue Hope do that.”

The Austins are considering running the event again, most likely in September 2018.