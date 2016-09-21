TRAGIC LOSS: Rest in peace angel Taylen

THE FAMILY and friends of a Dalby boy involved in a horrific head-on crash at Bouldercombe over the weekend are mourning after the four-year-old tragically died from his injuries yesterday afternoon.

Taylen Swanson was critically injured when the four-wheel-drive he was a passenger in was struck head-on by a car travelling north on the Burnett Highway about 1.30pm on Sunday.

Queensland Police yesterday confirmed he sadly passed away in Rockhampton Hospital where he had remained in a critical condition since the crash.

A 25-year-old Park Avenue woman, who was driving the car travelling south, sustained life-threatening injuries including two fractured arms, two fractured legs, internal injuries, a suspected fractured jaw and spinal injuries as a result of the crash.

On Sunday night, she underwent surgery in Rockhampton Hospital but yesterday remained in a critical condition and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital for further treatment.

The condition of Taylen's mother, 34-year-old Kel Williams from Kawana (Rockhampton), improved on Monday night and was downgraded to stable from serious yesterday.

A 27-year-old Kawana woman and Taylen's five-year-old brother Zeith who were also travelling in the four-wheel-drive were seriously injured in the crash but are now in a stable condition in Rockhampton Hospital.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the Rockhampton Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause and details of the crash.

The Morning Bulletin wishes to pass on their sincere condolences to Taylen's loved ones and to all those involved in the crash.