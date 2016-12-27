Trailer blocking highway after grain truck roll over

Ewingar, Yates Crossing, on the Clarence River, where SES and Police divers were trying to retrieve the plane that crashed on Saturday 12 April. Photo : Mireille Merlet-Shaw/The Northern Star

UPDATE 3.30pm: REPORTS suggest one trailer of a rolled B-double tipper remains blocking the Carnarvon Highway after an accident around 2.30pm.

The other trailer and the prime mover are off the road.

There are unconfirmed reports that one person has been treated by ambulance paramedics and is being transported to Springsure Hospital.

BREAKING 2.45pm: A GRAIN truck has rolled over on the Carnarvon Highway at Consuelo, 35km south of Rolleston.

The Queensland Police Service are on the scene, it is believed the Queensland Ambulance Service and two fire and rescue crews are also proceeding.

Reports suggest the vehicle is a B-double tipper on route from Toowoomba, but it is not known if it is carrying a load of grain.

SES have been called in to assist with traffic control.

More to come.