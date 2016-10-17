Trailer upgrades set up CQ SES for storm season

Rockhampton Region SES Unit controller Eddie Cowie and Councillor Neil Fisher with the award for Regional Operational Response of the Year and new purpose built trailers which will allow for secure storage of equipment.

ROCKHAMPTON and Livingstone SES groups are well prepared for the coming storm season, with decades old equipment being replaced under a new State Government roll out.

Livingstone got the lion's share of the new storm trailers, with four allocated each to Yeppoon, Yaamba, Marlborough and Stanage Bay.

Each of the all-terrain trailers was valued at roughly $17,000 and fitted with emergency lights powered by an independent battery.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig said the region had greater need to call on the SES in times of natural disasters than other areas of Queensland over the past few years.

"We've certainly had more than our fair share when it comes to cyclones and major wet weather events,” he said.

"It is certainly great to see the State Government investing to assist our hard working frontline volunteers with the level of equipment that makes a huge difference in their capability to do their very important job.”

Livingstone and Rockhampton Region SES Unit joint controller Eddie Cowie said the previous trailers didn't have any form of weather protection for equipment.

Rockhampton also received a larger fully-secured trailer valued at roughly $20,000 which would allow more equipment, including chainsaws, ladders and tarpaulins, to be stored and transported.

"We'll have a much better capability of responding to some of our local events,” Mr Cowie said.

Mr Cowie said the Central Queensland groups were among the first to receive the upgraded trailers, but expects about 70 will eventually be replaced across the state.