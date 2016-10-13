Travelling Film Festival screens into CQ

The Sydney Travelling Film Festival is coming to Rockhampton next month.

THE Sydney Film Festival's 2016 Travelling Film Festival will return to Rockhampton, with an impressive selection of international cinema and festival favourites at Rockhampton Cinemas.

Tickets to Australia's longest running travelling film festival are on sale now, bringing world class cinema to the Rockhampton region.

A program of five films including four features and one documentary, was recently announced with the opening night film, romantic comedy Up for Love starring Jean Dujardin (The Artist), and Jason Bateman's The Family Fang, a family drama starring Nicole Kidman alongside the film's director.

Also screening are 2016 festival favourites: Destination Arnold, a debut feature by Sascha Ettinger, following two Sydney-based Indigenous women with a dream to make it to the Arnolds - an amateur bodybuilding competition held in Australia for the first time, Danish director Thomas Vinterberg's latest film The Commune, and a delightful Spanish fable The Olive Tree.

Travelling Film Festival Manager Lisa Kitching said the Festival was delighted to return to Rockhampton.

"We are so excited to be bringing two short films and five feature films including one documentary to BCC Cinemas,” said Kitching.

The Travelling Film Festival acknowledges the financial assistance of Screen Australia and Screen Queensland.