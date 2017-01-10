Travelling tom cat reunited with owner

Maryborough's Noela Tye is reunited with her cat Tigger after his travel adventures.

MARYBOROUGH'S Noela Tye could not believe it when she saw the photo of the fearless feline that had caught the train from Maryborough to Rockhampton last month.

It was her Tigger, the loveable ginger tom cat she had owned for about seven months before he mysteriously disappeared close to a year ago.

The two were reunited last week after Tigger's travel adventures set social media alight.

"It's good to have him back. He's sitting here next to me on the lounge, with his crooked smile,” Noela said yesterday from her Maryborough home.

"Goodness knows what else he got up to. I think he probably did a lot of naughty things.”

Tigger jumped aboard the Spirit of Queensland passenger train at the Maryborough West railway station on December 27 and made the journey to Rockhampton.

He was taken in by Queensland Rail employee Kiah Joyce for a night before he was handed over to Capricorn Animal Aid and into the care of cat co-ordinator Rochelle Vycke, who launched the campaign to find his owner.

Rockhampton's Michelle Badrick then offered to drive Tigger back to Maryborough as she was heading to the city to visit family.

Noela said she was shocked but thrilled to have Tigger back. When he disappeared 12 months ago, she thought he had succumbed to injuries he had suffered in a cat fight.

Now he's back home and feeling right at home.

"He hasn't stopped eating since he got home; chicken breasts, he just loves them, and milk as well, he just keeps drinking it,” Noela said.

"When I had him, one thing he would always do was jump from my bed on to the chest of drawers and up on the wardrobe. He did that the first day he was home and I knew for sure it was him.”

Noela lives about 1km from Maryborough West where, according to posts on Facebook, Tigger had been seen regularly for the past couple of months.

"I will keep him inside. I won't let him go away again,” Noela vowed.

Rochelle from CAA was thrilled that Tigger had found his way home.

"It's wonderful news. There are so many sad stories in animal rescue that it's nice to have a happy ending,” she said.