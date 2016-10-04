Tree lands on top of motorist's car on CQ highway

8.02am: A DRIVER is lucky to have escaped uninjured after their vehicle crashed into a tree and the tree fell on top of the car this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said one fire unit attended the scene and disconnected the battery to stop the airbags from deploying.

"There was a tree on top of the car,” he said.

The crew left the scene on the Leichhardt Highway 34kms south of Theodore at 7.40am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the highway was not blocked and the vehicle was off the road.

7.23am: A DRIVER is lucky to escape uninjured after a tree landed on top of their car this morning.

Reports indicate the crash occurred on the Leichhardt Highway, 34kms south of Theodore headed towards Taroom.

It is believed a 44-year-old male was assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service officers.

Reports indicate he did not receive any injuries.