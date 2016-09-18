Trespasser had plan for pallets

A ROCKHAMPTON Magistrate was baffled by this man's motivation to trespass on a property.

Nathan Travis Barry Austin faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court, pleading guilty trespass and entry with intent.

The court heard in August this year, Austin and an accomplice entered the yard of a business on Gladstone Rd around 2am, climbing over a six-foot fence topped with barbed wire.

Security saw the pair looking around and detained the defendant, but the co-offender fled the scene before he could be caught.

When asked by Magistrate Cameron Press what he was searching for, he replied he was looking for wooden pallets.

Mr Press asked the the defendant if he really intended to carry all of the pallets.

The defendant told the court he wanted collect pallets so he could make stuff out of them.

Austin is sentenced to 100 hours of community service.