Trespassers on quads rip up Yeppoon Golf Course green

AS YOUNG golfers prepared to tee off for the Yeppoon Junior Open Championship, the greenkeeper made an appalling discovery.

A group of trespassers on quad bikes had torn up the Yeppoon Golf Course green on Saturday night, causing major damage to the course which required a massive pre-tournament clean up.

Club manager Wendy McCosker said the vandalism to the not-for-profit club was extremely disappointing, and had caused community-wide upset.

She explained the trespassers had torn up the playing surface on the third green, and ripped through the bunkers.

Ms McCosker said while the damage had dealt a huge blow to the club, she was also concerned for the safety of the offenders.

"Riding a quad bike in the dark on a course, it's dangerous... it's easy to roll one of those,” she said.

Ms McCosker said an official report had been lodged with the Queensland Police Service, which she hoped would lead to the offenders being caught and prevent future incidents.

"A number of people have contacted the club; the golf course is such an asset to the community, and to have any of our assets vandalised is really disappointing,” Wendy said.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed they received a call about 9pm Saturday night with reports of people riding two quad bikes, but the people involved were yet to be located.

Ms McCosker said despite the setback, the Yeppoon Junior Open Championship was a success on Sunday.

"It went off quite well, Ben Swaffield won the Yeppoon Junior Tournament,” she said.

"It was testament to the staff we have got, the kids had travelled from all over Queensland for the event, and to have the playing field damaged for that was very worrying.”

Community member Michelle Miller took to the Yeppoon Families Facebook page to share an account of the incident, in which she claims the "outstanding young citizens came back for a visit to admire their work” today.

"Last night (sic) Yeppoon Golf Course suffered unlawful damage cause by a what looked like a new red/black farm quad (not a racing quad),” she posted.

"Today the outstanding young citizens came back for a visit to admire their work. Thanks to some fast thinking members they now know we are looking for them and are not happy.

"It appears the quad came from Oceanview Estate, which i know is the home to many golfers. Please keep an eye out for this quad so that the people can be held accountable for the damage they created. Please share.”

Michelle Miller's post has since been shared 40 times.

Jo N Micah Kunkel also posted an account of the incident on the Yeppoon Families page, warning the culprits their "time is limited before you get busted”.

"To the youths on the red quad, and the several on foot watching who've been ripping up Yeppoon Golf Course... your photos have been taken and you're being watched,” they posted.

"You're causing a lot of $$ of damage and your parents need to be informed! Your time is limited before you get busted!

"Parents, if your teens have a red quad.... best ask yourselves where they're going.... there's plenty of Bush land to ride around on without destroying a golf course.”

Anyone with information is urged to report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.