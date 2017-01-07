31°
Summernats death: Tributes flow for 'good bloke'

Helen Spelitis
| 7th Jan 2017 10:50 AM
Luke Newsome and partner Caity Lye.
Luke Newsome and partner Caity Lye.

TRIBUTES are flowing for a Queensland man who died at the Summernats car festival in Canberra.

Luke Newsome, 30 from Emerald, fell off the back of a ute driving within Exhibition Park on Thursday around 4pm.

He was taken to Canberra Hospital, but died on Friday.

Since, friends and family have taken to social media to pay their condolences to the former Ipswich St Edmund's College student remembering him as a "good bloke" with " a big heart". 

The most touching post came from his grieving partner Caity Lye who wrote about his kind and caring nature.

"Today I lost my soul mate, my best friend and the love of my life," she wrote.

"Luke, words can not describe how much I love you and miss you and will continue to do so for eternity. You are the most genuine, caring and loving person that I have ever met and you will continue to always be forever in my heart.

"We had so much life to live together but your beautiful soul was unfortunately needed elsewhere. Taken to soon my angel, My heart is aching but i know that you will always watch over me.

"Forever and always i will love you.

"Until we meet again xx."

ACT Policing are still investigating the incident and no charges have been laid.

Text messages were sent from Summernats officials following the incident, banning people from riding in the back of utes while at the event. 

In an official statement, Summernats organisers offered their "deepest condolences to family and friends".

Police have urged any witnesses, or anyone who may have footage of the incident, to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks ipswich summernats

TRIBUTES are flowing for a Central Queensland man who died at the Summernats car festival in Canberra.

