Trip takes a tern for the better

A DAY trip to Lady Elliot Island proved a great experience. Diving, Flat bottomed Boat ride, walking the reef were all options which Glenda thoroughly enjoyed. My agenda was quite different.

Lady Elliot is an island of elliptical shape with a landing strip right through the middle at the longest part.

My plan was to circumnavigate the island photographing the many bird species as I found them.

We were with birds right from our welcome to the resort, with White capped Noddies nesting in the trees beside the venue. Bridal Terns were nesting on the ground and Banded Landrails roamed all over the place.

There was a restricted grassy area covered with Common Noddies, but a number of nests spilled over onto the sand. By sitting quietly and waiting, the birds came backwards and forwards seeming quite used to having people around.

I had set time limits for myself so I could cover the whole island, so moved on along the beach in front of the huts.

Two Red tailed Tropic Birds had nests each with a rather large chick which was great.

Wandering further along the water's edge, two Reef Herons, one being a white variety and the other a blue phase species, made beautiful subjects as they searched the shallow water for tasty morsels.

Just passed the living quarters, Crested Terns had young in their nests one of which had just hatched out. I moved on after some shots and not too much further along the beach, came upon a smorgasbord of opportunities. A whole sandy area was home to a number of Roseate Terns heading out to the water and returning with fish for their babies. I lost track of my time frame until I suddenly realised I had to get back to meet Glenda at the lunch room.

After lunch, I headed to the other side of the island where some Black naped Terns took a dislike to my presence and began dive-bombing me. My usual strategy of sitting quietly on the sand worked again and they soon ignored me, allowing me to take photos.

When I reached the top end of the island, some Brown Boobies were posing nicely on the dunes in the afternoon sun. Roosting on the trees or circling gracefully in the air were large numbers of Lesser Frigate Birds which occupied the rest of my allotted time. Our return flight left at 4pm and, reluctantly, I had to head back to the terminal.

If I had a bucket list, this would surely have been a place I would have wanted to tick off.