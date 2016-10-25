28°
Truckie backs a better beef road

25th Oct 2016 9:07 AM
STEP FORWARD: Luke Francis from Francis Frieghters with his son Harry talking with Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester, and Minister for Northern Australia and Resources Matthew Canavan at the announcement of $20 million for development of Beef Roads.
STEP FORWARD: Luke Francis from Francis Frieghters with his son Harry talking with Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester, and Minister for Northern Australia and Resources Matthew Canavan at the announcement of $20 million for development of Beef Roads.

FOR the sake of drivers and their cattle, Luke Francis thinks yesterday's road upgrades announcement can only be a positive step in the right direction.

The truck driver and owner of Gracemere business Francis Freighters got a look at the new plans for road train access from the Gracemere Saleyards to the abattoirs both located on Emu Park Rd.

Father of three, Luke said the news would mean less time on the roads and a safer way of operating for the driver and the livestock. The Federal Government is committing $20million and the State Government will put up $10million.

"The cattle come from four or five hours out on the road... they come all the way in into the sale yards, drop one trailer there, go into the meat works and then cross load, which happens at night time," he said yesterday.

"It's a big safety thing. Most other big regional towns in Australia have the road train access."

Known as the Beef Capital, Luke questioned why Rocky didn't already have this infrastructure in place.

"It seems a bit backwards," he said.

Luke said a separate bridge for road trains would be helpful if considered in future town planning.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the Department of Transport and Main Roads stated construction could start next year.

$2000 raised for SES at morning tea

UP to 150 people attended a morning tea at the Heritage Village in aid of the Rockhampton SES hosted by the Rockhampton and District Benefits Association.

