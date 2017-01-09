Truckie reveals most dangerous habit of CQ drivers

HE SPENDS five to six days a week on roads and highways, and has 10 years of experience, so it's fair to say Luke Curtis has seen how dangerous CQ roads can be.

The local truck driver, who works for Ray's Transport, says drivers were "pretty good" but like everywhere you've got "the good and the bad".

Having driven throughout Central Queensland Mr Curtis has found the biggest problem to be unsafe overtaking.

"Between Rockhampton and Blackwater you see a few people overtaking over hills, around corners and over double white lines," he said.

"The only bad experiences I have really had is people overtaking when they shouldn't.

"I have to brake and move as far over to my left as I can because there has been oncoming traffic coming in the opposite direction."

Mr Curtis, who worked for a major fuel company before moving to Ray's Transport, said he mostly witnessed unsafe overtaking between Rockhampton and Blackwater.

"Out on the open highway they seem to be pretty good, but around Rockhampton not so much," he said.

"A lot of cars pull out or cut in front of trucks and especially when you have a full load it takes a lot longer to stop with all that weight behind you.

"Some drivers just need to learn to have patience and realise them trying to overtake in unsafe conditions can sometimes do more harm than good to themselves and everyone else around them."