Tuna catch outside harbour causes emergency rescue

A FISHERMAN called triple zero yesterday when the boat carrying himself and five other passengers was in danger of hitting a rock wall just outside Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Coastguards report the police made contact with the Yeppoon Coastguards after the police received the call at 4.20pm.

While a rescue vessel was being started, a phone call to the boat revealed that a passing jet ski had pulled the boat away from the rock wall and into the harbour.

It appears that while the occupants of the boat were pulling in a large tuna, the boat engine stopped and could not be restarted. The boat with three adults and two small children on board had not been logged on with Coastguard radio.

The Yeppoon Coastguards spokesman said this was a good example of why it's important to log all trips outside of the harbour with the local coastguards.

"The occupants did not have the Coastguard phone number in their mobile phones and the boat also lacked an anchor," the spokesman said.

"It was a narrow escape from disaster."

New boat owners or those new to the Capricorn Coast are welcome to register for the free Safe Boating course to be held at Rosslyn Bay on Saturday, December 3 from 8.30am - 11.30am by calling 4933 6600.