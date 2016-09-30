Tuning into number one

Carly Portch and Ben Norris are pretty chuffed to take out the top spot for most listened to radio station in Central Queensland.

PUTTING as much focus on Central Queensland as they possibly can has paid off big time for Hot FM radio personalities, Carly Portch and Ben Norris.

The pair who host their own breakfast show have taken out the top spot for most listened to radio station in Central Queensland with 68,900 listeners tuning in each week which means they've captured the attention of 28.8% of the radio audience.

Carly and Ben say their secret to success all comes down to them genuinely trying to do their best to deliver a good show every day.

Carly said to have the results come out and prove they were the most listened to was phenomenal.

"It's actually very exciting, being a fairly new show we think we've been received really well by the community and we wanted to make this a show as much about Central Queensland as possible," She said.

"It makes you think wow there is someone else listening other than my mum, but at the same time it can be scary."

Carly and Ben do a fair bit of prep work behind the scenes as well to make sure the show goes smoothly so listeners stay tuned in.

"There is a bit of stuff that we do behind the scenes before stuff goes to air so when we are planning the show we really put thought and effort into what we think will entertain people and try to make it about Central Queensland."

Newcomer to the radio waves, Ben said the award was a big shock due to his little radio experience but said he was lucky to work with such a talented team to produce a top notch show.

"You want someone to be driving to work and turn on the radio, you don't know what's happening in their life so I think it's important for me to get up and entertain them as best I can by being real," he said.

"I think that I'm real, you know Carly has a lot of radio experience and she comes across that way and is very well put together whereas I think for me I don't really sound like a radio personality, I think I sound like a real person.

"I actually get up and have a coffee throughout the show and I imagine I'm having a coffee with a friend, I don't want to put on a persona."

Carly who has also been nominated for two Australian Radio Awards said she wanted to thank the crew which helped put them in the number one spot.

"We would like to thank our program director Cath and everyone that works behind the scenes at Hot FM because it really is a fantastic team effort."

Ben also wanted to congratulate all of the other stations on how well their ratings were playing out.

"I'm very humbled by the whole experience, ratings and surveys are as accurate, as they need to be,” he said.

"I think Sea FM did really well, I think the other stations did really well and I think everyone's fitting into their demo."

"Looking holistically at the radio stations across Central Queensland and I think all the radio stations are where they should be.

"They are talking to a demographic that they should be."