Two airlifted after serious boat crash overnight

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue landing on the new Rockhampton Hospital helipad.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

TWO PEOPLE were airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital overnight after the second serious boat accident in a week.

At 7pm, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Services was called to a boating accident near Cape Capricorn which involved one person being ejected from the vessel at high speed.

A five meter boat was reportedly travelling at speed when it abruptly ran aground, resulting in a 22-year-old woman being thrown overboard.

A 51-year-old man who was also on the boat was thrown about the boat causing injury to his upper leg.

The man and woman were both transferred to another boat then taken to shore where a utility vehicle transfered them to the Cape Capricorn lighthouse helipad.

At the helipad the woman was treated for a suspected broken leg and the man was treated for severe bruising injuries to his upper leg.

Both were flown to the Rockhampton Hospital for treatment in a stable condition.

The accident follows a serious boat crash at Fairbairn Dam near Emerald last weekend which left a Bundaberg man in a critical condition and his daughter with serious injuries.

The pair were at Maraboon Powerboat and Ski Club's Brian Rix Memorial Ski Race Weekend on Saturday when the accident occurred.

Police have so far established that at 3.30pm a boat competing in the event struck a wave and spun suddenly into the path of another boat, causing a crash.

The driver and passenger of the second vessel were thrown from the boat which then struck the Bundaberg father and daughter Stephen Barrett, 54, and Hayley Conway, 30, who were in the first vessel.

They were airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital while the male occupants of the second boat were recovered from the water without serious injury.