Two Barra Bounties for 2017 on cards

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 26th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
Infofish sponsored fisher Darcie Arahill joined the Barra Bounty 2016 from Florida.
Infofish sponsored fisher Darcie Arahill joined the Barra Bounty 2016 from Florida. contributed

BARRA Bounty organisers have their sights set on international stardom.

Bill Sawynok said the three-day fishing competition was so popular that organisers were thinking about going bigger - so big that competitors could come from each continent of the globe.

He said it wasn't just that there had been 40 teams on the waiting list to be in the competition for the past five years that made the idea possible, but the technological advances that had allowed the competitors to log the catches in real time.

Mr Sawynok said having Infofish sponsored fisher Darcie Arahill join the Barra Bounty 2016 from Florida had launched the event on the international stage.

"When you put all of that together the Bounty is actually a world leader in fishing events - how it conducts events and its reach internationally," he said.

The Bounty is currently capped at 70 teams a year and has had 40 teams on the waiting list for the past five years.

"We are looking at ways on how we can expand the competition and get them off the waiting list next year," Mr Sawynok said.

He said one of the ideas organisers were looking at was a second Bounty event with a twist.

Mr Sawynok said the second event would involve competitors from all continents but with the actual event taking place in the net free zones in Rockhampton.

He said the committee would look at the possibilities including having prizes for salmon caught in Canada by competitors fishing in that country.

The international competition would be possible after the Bounty organisers introduced an app that allows the organisers to collect all the information on fish caught, while competitors are on the water, in real time.

"We have a live real time score board for the event which is on the website," Mr Sawynok said.

"And then we have real time glory shots of them (competitors) with their fish while are still on the water."

He said organisers would need to see if the politicians will back such an event and the event would need support (sponsorship, etc).

"There has never been a competition anywhere like that," Mr Sawynok.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne said he has no doubt the Fitzroy region would become a tourism recreational fishing mecca.

"Central Queensland will offer a better fishing tourism product than anywhere else," he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  barra bounty fishing fitzroy river

