Two CQ mines likely to kick off in 2017

Emily Smith
| 20th Jan 2017 6:44 PM
Two key projects look likely to go ahead this year.
Two key projects look likely to go ahead this year.

HUNDREDS of mining jobs look likely to be created this year as two key projects move toward construction.

Both the Baralaba Coal Company and QCoal are expected to commence mining operations that will offer up to 400 and 565 jobs respectively once they reach operational stage.

The Baralaba Coal Company is expected to start mining again in June, charting a path to recovery after a horror two years.

In November 2015 the company, formerly known as Cockatoo Coal Ltd, went into voluntary redundancy and the mine which is 210km west of Gladstone was placed on care and maintenance in February 2016.

More than 70 people lost their jobs.

However the company came out of voluntary administration in May 2016, Daniel Gall was appointed the new chief financial officer on December 1 and a new chief executive officer, Daniel Garland, will take the reigns on January 30.

Mining is likely to recommence in June 2017.

According to the Queensland Government, stage one of the Baralaba underground coal northern expansion project will create 200 jobs during construction and 400 jobs during operations.

"This project is one of the many green shoots that are continuing to appear in Queensland as our resources sector rebuilds, attracting economic investment to our regions and creating jobs for Queenslanders," a spokesperson for the minister for mines said.

"This reflects a global confidence returning, and a global push for development in the resources sector."

Closer to home, 350 construction jobs could be on offer once QCoal and JFE Steel receive approvals for the $1.76b joint venture Byerwen Coal project, about 20km west of Glenden.

Once operational, 545 jobs are expected.

While early stage construction has started, no time frame has been announced for its opening. It needs seven mining leases and three require the finalisation of Land Court proceedings before they can secure approval.

All three are believed to stem from compensation claims from an impacted landowner.

Once operational, the open cut mine is expected to produce 10 million tonnes of coal a year.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Hundreds of jobs expected to be created this year

