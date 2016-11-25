Two dead in ultralight aircraft crash, unconfirmed reports

Police vehicles at Hedlow Airstrip after a report that two people had died in an ultralight trike crash.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Ultralight trike crashed at Hedlow Airstrip

Unconfirmed reports two people have died

Owner called AMSA when aircraft didn't arrive at destinated time

Emergency services called to the scene at 3.40pm

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews at the scene.

Crash site is off Old Byfield Rd, near Mount Jim Crow

5.20pm: THE owner of an ultralight aircraft called the national search and rescue authority moments before the plane was located, crashed, at a local airfield.

A spokesman for the Australian Maritime and Safety Authority said the owner contacted AMSA and reported the aircraft was overdue.

"Almost at the same time, someone at the airfield located the wreckage," he said.

AMSA have then handed the incident over to Queensland Police Service who are at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene of a light aircraft crash at Hedlow Airfield Michelle Gately

4.55pm: QUEENSLAND Police Service have said the light aircraft involved in a crash in CQ this afternoon is an ultralight trike.

QPS were unable to confirm any other new information about the crash.

However, it is believed two people have died in the crash this afternoon at Hedlow airstrip, between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

4.40PM: TWO Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and other emergency services are at the scene of a light aircraft crash near Rockhampton.

A QFES spokeswoman said QFES were called at 3.40pm this afternoon to a light aircraft crash off Old Byfield Rd at Mulara.

The site is just past the Cawarral turnoff, before Mount Jim Crow, off the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there were no details about the number of people involved in the crash at this stage.

3.50pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports a hang glider has crashed in the region.

Reports indicated crews have been called to Hedlow Creek Airstrip off Old Byfield Rd, near Mount Jim Crow.

Details about the crash are unknown.

Reports indicate there are two firefighters at the scene and a helicopter is on its way to the airstrip.