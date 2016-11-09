35°
Two fires at same site spark suspicion at North Rocky

Melanie Plane
| 9th Nov 2016 7:42 PM
Bushfire in scrub at the end of Searle St in Maryborough. Firefighters backburn long grass behind the Ergon depot to contain the fire.
Bushfire in scrub at the end of Searle St in Maryborough. Firefighters backburn long grass behind the Ergon depot to contain the fire. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 7.30PM: A BLAZE deemed suspicious in north Rockhampton was extinguished by firefighters about 2pm today.

Crews first responded to the fire on Flood Rd, Yaamba just after 12.20pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman tonight said there were two separate fires in the same area, and the landowner had reported a suspicious vehicle prior to the blaze.

The spokesman said a fire investigator had not been requested for it, and the situation was back in the hands of the landowner.

UPDATE 1.15PM: POLICE have been called to attend a grass fire north of Rockhampton after it was deemed 'suspicious' by fire officials.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed three crews are on scene at the blaze on Flood Rd, Yaamba, which is just off the Bruce Hwy, about 10km from The Caves turn-off.

"When crews arrived there was a large amount of smoke in the area,” the spokeswoman said.

"They are using high pressure hoses on one side of the fire.

"Large amounts of smoke are affecting the Bruce Hwy.”

Fire crews are working in tough, hot conditions at the scene with Yaamba currently at 33 degrees, 31% humidity and with winds of 18km/hr.

BREAKING 12.30PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Rural Fire crews are responding to reports of a large bushfire north of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest a fire has started in bushland beside the Bruce Hwy, between The Caves and Yaamba.

According to the Rural Fire Service's current incidents map, the fire is located near the intersection of Rossmoya Rd and Yaamba Rd (Bruce Hwy) and started just after 12.20pm.

One crew has arrived at the scene with more on the way.

The fire comes just days after QFES officials put all planned controlled burns in the region on hold due to hot, dry, windy conditions.

Residents in the area are urged to drive to the conditions, close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by.

If your property is under threat please call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bush fire fire queensland fire and emergency services queensland rural fire

