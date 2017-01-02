29°
Two men find themselves up Gavial creek without a paddle

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 2nd Jan 2017 9:44 AM
Two men had launched a 10ft dinghy in Gavial Creek (at the end of City Reach) early in the morning and were unable to start their motor and had no paddles.
Two men had launched a 10ft dinghy in Gavial Creek (at the end of City Reach) early in the morning and were unable to start their motor and had no paddles.

TWO boaties stranded in a dinghy near a known crocodile hot spot were relieved to be rescued by the Rockhampton Coast Guard on the weekend.

The pair decided to kick of the year with a fishing trip but at 4.32am on New Years day the motor on their 10ft dinghy failed, leaving them stuck up Gavial Creek with no paddles.

Stranded at the end of City reach the keen fishermen faced a nervous wait for the Coast Gaurd to rescue them, knowing full well they shared the water with the renowned 4m resident croc.

Flotilla members Steve Rye and Martin Nuojua Senior launched Fitzroy two from the Coast Guard base at Rockhampton and went to the two men's aid.

The crew towed the vessel back to the Quay Street boat ramp and away from the resident croc at Gavial Creek.

Skipper Steve Rye said the two boaties "were very happy to see them”.

Coast Guard Yeppoon and Coast Guard Keppel Sands have also been active over the New Year holiday period with four more assists.

At 12.45pm on Friday December 30, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a phone call from two people who were stranded near Mother McGregor Island, off Keppel Sands, after their engine malfunctioned.

Keppel Sands Flotilla launched CHSS2 at 1.35pm, towed the boat to Zilzie Beach and returned to Coorooman Creek at 3.25pm.

Later on Friday a jetski rider called into Yeppoon Coast Guard to report his three friends were stranded in a 5m boat east of Mulambin Beach.

Gormans Removals Rescue was despatched at 5.30pm and returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour with the boat in tow at 6.20pm.

Coast Guard Yeppoon was called upon for assistance twice on Saturday 31 December, with two broken down vessels requiring a tow.

The first incident occurred at 8.30am, only two to three nautical miles north east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour. Two people were aboard a small 4.4m boat when it had engine failure, and was towed back to the harbour by Gormans Removals Rescue at 9.20am　

Later that morning, a large 6.5m power catamaran with six people on board suffered electrical problems and battery failure while moored at the southern end of Great Keppel Island on Long Beach.

Gormans Removals Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 11.10am and returned with the boat in tow at 1.00pm. The boat was then restarted with the Coast Guard's battery pack.

During strong winds on the night of Wednesday December 28, a jetski broke its mooring at Putney Beach, Great Keppel Island.

On Thursday morning, Coast Guard Yeppoon and Coast Guard Keppel Sands assisted the owner by issuing alerts about the drifting jetski.

It was washed ashore on Farnborough Beach later that day and reclaimed by the owner.

As another period of strong winds is expected in the coming week, boat owners should ensure that mooring lines are strong enough and protected against chafing.

