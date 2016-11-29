Two people saved by smoke alarm in middle of the night

Fire crews were at the scene for about two hours.

11.20am: TWO people were inside a home in Gracemere when a fire broke out in the middle of the night last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said three QFES crews attended the fire in Origano Ave, Gracemere, after being called to the fire at 2.50am.

The spokeswoman said the two occupants of the two-storey house were out of the building by the time crews arrived.

She said two firefighters entered the property and extinguished the fire.

Crews left the scene at 4.15am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reports paramedics were on standby for QFES after being called to the scene at 2.44am. There were no patients for QAS.