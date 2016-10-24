27°
WATCH: Students who burnt down school lit fire at another

Madeline McDonald
24th Oct 2016 11:26 AM

TWO teenage boys have been charged with arson after setting fire to the C Block of Biloela State High School and attempting to set fire to a second school in the area. 

On Saturday morning emergency crews attended the blaze at the Biloela State High School where a crime scene was established. 

Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said a number of investigations were conducted throughout Saturday. 

"As a result of those investigations, late that afternoon two 15-year-old males were charged and taken into custody," Act Det Insp Peachey said. 

"Both were charged with arson of the school and attempted arson of the school behind it which is the Redeemer Lutheran College in Biloela. They were also charged with enter premises with intent.

"We're still waiting for a full report from the fire investigators but it would appear an accelerant has been used and some material in the building has ignited."

One of the teenagers appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning and the second 15-year-old will appear in the Biloela Magistrate Court next month. 

Police are investigating a fire that destroyed a building at Biloela State High School overnight.
Act Det Insp Peachey said they attempted to set the second school on fire by a number of shade cloths and a wheelie bin. 

"It appears actions from QAS as well as a little bit of luck that second fire hasn't fully ignited," Act Det Insp Peachey said. 

"Unfortunately the case of Biloela State High School one complete block has been destroyed and it's probably through the actions of QFRS that further damage to the school didn't happen.

"Police had obviously been conducting investigations at the scene at the time and police will allege these two persons have re-attended the scene where police have noticed those two persons from subsequent information from other persons and through search warrants of the premises of these two suspects, we were able to obtain evidence of the commission of this offence.

A building at Biloela State High School was totally destroyed in a fire last night.
"The actions of these two is despicable and it was only through some excellent work from those police who attended to actually get these people on the same day. Given the nature of the arson offence it's a life imprisonment offence and they're facing very serious charges."

It was confirmed the two teenagers were students of the school. 

Act Det Insp Peachey said he was unable to comment on what the reasons for the teenagers' actions were. 

 

 

 

