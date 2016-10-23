U3A writers launches new book

TURNING THE PAGE: The Book launch of Its A Lottery is Writers Group convenor, Judy Whitworth busy signing with two of the 16 authors, Joan Brown and Rodger Williamson at the Frenchville Sports club earlier this month.

EARLIER this month u3a writers launched a publication, It's A Lottery at The Frenchville Club.

U3A vice president, Keith Bambrick was pleased to launch the book which showcases short stories and poems highlighting the diversified interests of sixteen authors.

Judy Whitworth, the convenor of the Writers group, is very happy with how the book turned out.

Over the years the group has published books starting with a small volume in 1977 and later works A Way With Words, 2006; Take The Time in 2011, People and Places in 2013. Call Judy on 48366133.