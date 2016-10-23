23°
News

U3A writers launches new book

23rd Oct 2016 4:00 PM
TURNING THE PAGE: The Book launch of Its A Lottery is Writers Group convenor, Judy Whitworth busy signing with two of the 16 authors, Joan Brown and Rodger Williamson at the Frenchville Sports club earlier this month.
TURNING THE PAGE: The Book launch of Its A Lottery is Writers Group convenor, Judy Whitworth busy signing with two of the 16 authors, Joan Brown and Rodger Williamson at the Frenchville Sports club earlier this month. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EARLIER this month u3a writers launched a publication, It's A Lottery at The Frenchville Club.

U3A vice president, Keith Bambrick was pleased to launch the book which showcases short stories and poems highlighting the diversified interests of sixteen authors.

Judy Whitworth, the convenor of the Writers group, is very happy with how the book turned out.

Over the years the group has published books starting with a small volume in 1977 and later works A Way With Words, 2006; Take The Time in 2011, People and Places in 2013. Call Judy on 48366133.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  book launch it's a lottery u3a

UPDATE 3.40PM: Missing boy reunited with family

UPDATE 3.40PM: Missing boy reunited with family

Police and family hold concerns for the welfare of the child due to his age and that he suffers from a medical condition.

Suicide prevention workshop gives hope

SUICIDE PREVENTION: The 19 participants who attended the ASIST two-day workshop.

Workshop provides infomation and understanding in suicide prevention

Violent past comes back to haunt young man

Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

He dragged his partner around the floor by her hair

Plans for large CQ youth facility abandoned

The 12ha block of land which was the subject of a residential development discussed in a Rockhampton Regional Council committee meeting.

The facility was planned to house up to 50 underpriviledged youths

Local Partners

U3A writers launches new book

EARLIER this month u3a writers launched a publication, It's A Lottery at The Frenchville Club.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

Suicide prevention workshop gives hope

SUICIDE PREVENTION: The 19 participants who attended the ASIST two-day workshop.

Workshop provides infomation and understanding in suicide prevention

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Garage Sale Trail finds treasure in trash

Richard Morvell from Trendy Trash Rockhampton, Cr Neil Fisher, and Craig Dunglison, Manager of Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling gear up for Garage Sale Trail.

Bargains galore on offer at garage sales this weekend

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Bob Dylan slammed as 'arrogant' for Nobel silence

Bob Dylan has been labelled "impolite and arrogant" for failing to leave a statement following his Nobel Prize win.

Shannen Doherty reveals fear of dying in post on chemo

Actor Shannen Doherty shared this image of her lying in a hospital bed after a chemotherapy session.

Actor has been fighting cancer since 2015

Eddie Redmayne's stage fright on latest Harry Potter film

Actor Eddie Redmayne stars in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Actor felt like kid again when he got to film with a wand

Salma Hayek: 'Trump planted story because I turned him down'

Actor Salma Hayek is the latest woman who says U.S presidential nominee Donald Trump acted inappropriately.

Salma Hayek latest woman to accuse Trump of misconduct

Brisbane snake catcher shows who's the Boss

Brisbane snake catcher Julia Baker returns in season two of Snake Boss.

Hit show Snake Boss is back for another season

The Summer that Melted Everything

See what happens when you invite the devil to town

Leonardo DiCaprio nearly drowned while filming

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Oscar winner almost drowned in Galapagos

Quality, Luxury and Style

19 Frenchman's Lane, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $599,000

A relaxed atmosphere is what you will feel when you enter this gorgeous split level Frenchville home. With its unique quality finishing and modern styling its...

Lowset Brick with Inground Pool

5 Cypress Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom brick home is the perfect family home in a great location and close to all amenities in Norman Gardens eg CQU, Heights College...

FANTASTIC DUPLEX - 6.8% GROSS RETURN YOUR INVESTMENT- IN FRENCHVILLE!

322 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

4 2 2 $325,000

With duplexes in very high demand and, this is a brilliant investment opportunity in a prime Frenchville location, for just one smart investor. This 2 x 2 bedroom...

Price slashed by $20,000 - Room for Shed AND Pool!

30 Strow Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Perched on Barlows Hill and boasting stunning Ocean Views is this Magnificent High-set Home! Offering highly sought after features that cater for the Coastal...

100 Acres – Iron Bark Retreat

492 Cobraball Road, Cobraball 4703

Rural 3 2 3 Offers Over...

Secluded and really quiet this country style home is privately located on a few acres of cleared high ground amongst beautiful natural timber trees. Fenced into a...

Stunning Renovated Brick Home With Sparkling Inground Pool In Frenchville

20 Cargill Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $379,000 neg

What a brilliant, highly sought after, but rarely available, location in quite cul de sac, in Frenchville, within walking distance to the Frenchville School- 20...

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $469,000.00 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $469,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Value Acre Block in Tanby Heights! Be Quick!

16 Ridgeline Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage ... $185,000

Tanby Heights has emerged as one of the most sought after acreage estates on the Capricorn Coast. This unique, fully serviced community is ideally located between...

One Acre Block with House &amp; Shed Pad!

2 Nevallan Drive, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already ... $290,000

Situated in peaceful Barmaryee this one-acre corner allotment represents great value! Already fenced on one side with water available from both sides of the block...

Feel Right at Home

287 Thirkettle Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 4 $415,000

Stop looking this is definitely the one! This amazing property offers the Ultimate Lifestyle for your family. Perfectly positioned in a highly sought after...

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track