Umbrella weather set for CQ today, tomorrow

YOU might want to carry an umbrella around with you over the next few days with rain forecasted for the Capricornia region.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a chance of a thunderstorm from late this morning.

The BOM's forecast for the Capricornia region states there is a 50% chance of showers in the north, slight (20%) chance elsewhere.

The rain forecast comes as there is a surface trough that extends through the interior of the state, from the Gulf of Carpentaria to the southern border ranges.

A moist, unstable airmass exists near and to the east of this feature. The trough will shift further west during Friday before beginning to traverse north and into the tropics over the weekend.

As for tomorrow's rain forecast, there is a 50% chance of showers in the north, slight (30%) chance elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the south in the afternoon.

Saturday could still see a shower or two in the region with a 30% chance of rain.