Unattended electrical tool starts house fire

4pm: NO one was injured during a fire which has gutted a Central Queensland home this afternoon, emergency services say.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said QAS did attend the house fire, but they did not treat anyone at the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police are not treating the fire as suspicious.

She said it appears the fire started after an angle grinder was left unattended.

3.50pm: A HOUSE has been destroyed in a fire in Central Queensland this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the service was called to a structure fire on Lookerbie Circle Rd, Thangool at 1.57pm today.

She said there was still one urban and one rural crew at the scene.

"The house is gutted,” the spokeswoman said.

She said there had been another urban crew at the scene earlier, but they have left already.

The spokeswoman said it is unknown if there were any occupants inside the house when the fire broke out.

The Bulletin is seeking futher information.