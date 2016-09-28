Undercover operation busts dealer

A MAN caught selling cannabis to an undercover cop alleged it was the first time he'd done it.

Daniel Jay Grant Harley Shaw, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to a series of drug and utensil charges after selling cannabis to an undercover police officer.

The court heard in June 2015 police began using undercover officers to investigate a cannabis operation.

In October 2015, an undercover officer was introduced to Shaw at the Lakes Creek Hotel and obtained his number.

Contact began between the pair about amounts of cannabis with the officer eventually going to Shaw's home in Koongal and buying six grams of cannabis.

In May 2016 police searched Shaw's home, who declared he had a "pipe and grass" and had smoked cannabis a short time before they arrived.

During the search, police located a pipe, a bong, a bowl with some cannabis and an electric grinder.

Shaw's defence lawyer told the court his client had been struggling with cannabis addiction since he was 15-years-old and was seeking help.

He also told the court this instance was the first time Shaw alleged he'd sold cannabis and although his client had a six page criminal history, there were no like charges relating to drugs.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Shaw to nine months imprisonment with immediate parole for the supply charge and 15 months probation for the utensils and cannabis charges.