Union fears armed guards will be hired to intimidate striking miners at CQ site

THE mining union wants assurances from Anglo America that it won't employ armed guards to "intimidate workers" during proposed industrial action at the German Creek mine near Middlemount.

In a statement released this morning the CFMEU Mining and Energy Division said it had written to Anglo American's CEO, Mark Cutifani asking for assurances that proposed security guards employed by the company would not be armed, and would not follow or harass workers and their families.

CFMEU Mining and Energy District President, Stephen Smyth claims Anglo's history on similar cases points to the potential for Anglo to intimidate the union, its members and their families during the hostile industrial process that is entering its third year.

"Only last month we were told 83 workers will be made forcibly redundant by the company," he said.

"In our letter to Mr Cutifani we only asked for an assurance these drastic tactics (armed guards) weren't going to be used - he refused to do that. Now we have a case where our members and their families believe the company plans on harassing them to get an industrial outcome.

"This is a shameful case where a mining giant is trying to heavy the community to get what they want, and it's unacceptable.

"Companies shouldn't be able to use the industrial system aimed at protecting workers against them, to maximise their profits.

"For almost three years and 17 different meetings these workers have tried to bargain in good faith, only for the process to be drawn out by a company that wants to cut corners, costs and jobs.

"These workers have the right to bargain, and the right to call for job security and safe workplace conditions - these are the problems workers want to resolve while Anglo tries to pressure them with intimidation while threatening their jobs.

"We call on Anglo to immediately stop their tactics of intimidation of CFMEU members and their families, and return to negotiations to bargain in good faith and put an end to this ordeal," said Mr Smyth.

Anglo is being contacted for a response.