Unrestrained children in cars 'a serious problem' in QLD

Kidsafe trainer Bek Tidyman (left) teaches Councillor Russell Lutton and course participant Deva Naiker how to install a child car restraint, as Auto Outlet Centre owner Michael Vogelsang watches on. Photo Contributed

TOO many drivers are not restraining children while on Queensland roads.

This is the finding revealed by RACQ when releasing figures from the Department of Main Roads today which showed more than 1000 motorists were caught with a child under 16 in the vehicle not restrained.

In those figures, as many as 44 fines were handed out for failing to buckle up a child under six months of age.

RACQ's Lauren Ritchie said there was no excuse for not properly restraining a child in a car.

"Not taking the right steps to keep your child safely secured in the car simply beggars belief,” Ms Ritchie said.

"Failing to properly restrain your child could be the difference between life and death if involved in a crash.”

Ms Ritchie said there was a particularly disturbing trend in northern Queensland, with the region the worst culprits for not restraining infants.

"In the last five years, motorists in this area have been caught 330 times. It's clear we have a serious problem here,” she said.

"We'd like to see an education program targeted at parents and drivers about the importance of using an approved rear-facing restraint for kids under six months.”

Ms Ritchie said due to the difficulty in policing child restraint laws, there was a concern the number of offences in Queensland could actually be much higher.

"Buckling up in the car is a message we are all taught from a very young age. 'Slip, Clip, Clap' is quite literally child's play,” she said.

Ms Ritchie said RACQ delivered its Kids and Cars safety program for mothers groups, child carers and foster parents across Queensland offering free checks of child seats.

RACQ members and non-members can have a child restraint professionally fitted at a range of locations across Queensland.