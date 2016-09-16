UPDATE: Alleged drug dealer bailed for $20k

UPDATE FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16: Trevor John Williams, the man allegedly at the centre of a drug supply operation estimated to be worth over $100,000 in two months, has made bail today.

His bail was granted with a $20,000 cash surety.

Williams was charged with 105 drug offences.

He is scheduled to appear for a committal mention in Rockhampton District Court on November 9.

Williams and his co-accused have not yet entered a plea.

Full court report to come.

INITIAL: ROCKHAMPTON police have made a "significant" dint in the city's drug supply, charging two men they believe sold over $100,000 worth of methylamphetamine and cannabis in just two months.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kelly Hanlen said the four-month CIB investigation came to an end this morning when about 20 officers searched the Wandal address at the centre of the operation.

Rocky Drug Bust: Det. SSgt Kelly Hanlen talks about a major drug bust in Rockhampton.

A man in his 50s was charged with 98 supply and two trafficking offences, while a second man in his 20s was charged with two trafficking and 18 supply offences.

The men, believed to be father and son, are scheduled to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Det Snr Sgt Hanlen said the arrests would put an end to a sizeable trafficking operation in the region.

"The job has been running for approximately four months and we estimate that in the last two months, these men are responsible for the sale of over $100k worth of drugs in the Rockhampton area," Det Snr Sgt Hanlen said.

"The operation is well drilled and well-oiled and they have obviously put a lot of effort into their business, so for us it's a big win for the police and for society.

"It will make a big difference to the supply of drugs in Rockhampton. Any haul obviously for the police is a win, but this is a significant interruption to the drug supply in the Rockhampton area."

Det Snr Sgt Hanlen said the two men were the only focus of the investigation, which involved six officers over four months.