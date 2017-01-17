UPDATE: Attackers still at large after brutal scooter bashing

UPDATE, 10.10am: POLICE are still investigating the brutal bashing of two teenagers who were attacked with a metal scooter.

Police Media said two males, 17 and 18, were attacked while walking down Berserker St near Video Ezy at 4.30pm Saturday afternoon.

The Police Media spokesperson said three males were involved in the attack and were described as in their "early teens".

No one has been charged in relation to the incident

MAJOR UPDATE, 3pm Monday: Bashing victim's mum thanks heroic passer-by

The mother of one of the victims of a bashing in Berserker on Saturday has thanked a passer-by who intervened and stopped the violent gang of youths.

The mum today took to social media to describe Saturday's attack, which occurred about 5pm.

She said a group of three young boys, aged between 14 and 15, provoked her son and his friend as they walked home.

She said her son and his mate tried to brush them off and kept walking, but the boys followed, "catcalling etc".

"One of the attackers threw a scooter, before another attacked him from behind," she wrote.

"Both boys were assaulted and one was knocked down just outside Video Ezy. He was then set upon by the three and kicked repeatedly.

"A lady leaving Video Ezy saw what was happening, stopped her car and got out to yell at the attackers, who then took off. The feeling was that they weren't going to stop kicking.

"The boys were shocked and distraught."

She said the boys suffered concussions, bruising, trauma and her son was left with a possible fractured eye socket and broken nose.

"He has been kept in hospital as the blood in his eye has caused the pressure to build up," she said.

"He needs to be relatively immobile, sleep sitting up and have regular eye drops and pressure tests. The good thing is it looks like his eye is responding well, the vision is starting to come back so hopefully no permanent damage.

"The biggest mistake these two boys made was just trying to be respectful, and were too trusting. I think they were just shocked that this could happen.

"Both boys are in no way antagonists, it's just not in either of their natures. It's sad to see their reality shattered. They have learned s valuable lesson, with a few more to come."

Rockhampton CIB will this afternoon interview both victims.

No one is of yet in custody.

Initial report

A METAL scooter has been used in a bashing that left one teenager in Rockhampton Hospital with serious facial injuries.

"The two men were both punched, kicked and struck with a scooter," the spokesperson said.

"The 17-year-old victim looks like the one who was hurt the most. He sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital."

At this stage the assault is still under investigation. No one is in custody.

