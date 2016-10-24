UPDATE: Foreshore development could begin in February

UPDATE: THE $53 million Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation has taken another key step forward with the release of the latest schematic design plans.

And the lazy river takes centre stage.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the plans were now available for the public to view on the council's website ahead of a community engagement open day next month.

"Taylor Cullity Lethlean (TCL) have done an excellent job designing a world class Masterplan in consultation with the community with the latest schematic design plans to focus on key elements including the lagoon pool, foreshore boardwalk, upgraded beach amphitheatre and a proposed pedestrian bridge across Fig Tree Creek,” he said.

"The images are up on our website now and I would encourage residents to hop online and check them out ahead of a community engagement open day at Salt next month.”

The Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation Project (Stages 3, 4 & 5) is a $53 million project jointly funded with the Australian Government contributing $10 million in partnership with the Queensland Government contributing $29 million and Livingstone Shire Council contributing $14 million.

Deputy Mayor Graham Scott said council was seeking tenders for the detailed design work and would be looking to award that before the end of the year so construction could begin on the next stage in February.

"Current works on the Multi-Storey Car Park and signalised intersection at Queen and Barry Street are due for completion in December,” Cr Scott said.

Council will be hosting a Community Engagement Open Day on Wednesday, 16 November 2016 for an update on the progress of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project between 10am to 2pm and 6pm to 8pm.

UPDATE: AFTER plans for the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project were finally released today, we hit the streets and asked what you thought.

The designs are not the final product, and are still in working, but have been met with strong support from the community.

Another open day will be held soon to allow for additional community consultation.

Kirra-Jai Nielsen:

Kirra-Jai Nielsen, Yeppoon.

I think it's a good idea that will hopefully bring in a lot more tourists to the area. I would definitely use it. Yeppoon needs this.

Taija Wilson:

Taija Wilson, Yeppoon.

It gives kids something to do. I've got a nine-year-old, and know it would stop kids hounding their parents. We're losing tourists so this would bring them to town.

Kristen Barnicoat:

Kristen Barnicoat, Yeppoon.

I love it. I hate swimming in the ocean and don't have a pool at home so this would be a great spot to swim. It would be great for the local kids too.

INITIAL: THE completed schematic designs of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project has been released, and the lazy river takes centre stage.

Another key feature of the design is the distinctive lagoon pool, inspired by drifts of sand on shallow coastal beaches.

The project was funded as a result of the damage caused by cyclone Marcia in early 2015, and has a Federal Government funding contribution of $10 million, a council contribution over three years of $10 million and a contribution from the State Government of $25 million.

In April Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said the project would take at least 18 months to realise the whole plan from the beginning of construction.

The released design features in-depth illustrations of a Kraken board-walk, lagoon, lazy river, and updated amphitheatre.

