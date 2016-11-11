UPDATE: Four CQ fires keep crews busy in near 40 degree heat

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

UPDATE 4PM: FIRE fighters have battled four blazes across the Central Queensland region today, as temperatures near 40 degrees spurred warnings for Capricornia.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Service crews are currently on scene fighting a fire at Sutton Developmental Rd in the Isaac region.

A QFES spokeswoman said they were called at 2.30pm to the western side of Lake Elphinstone.

"They are in action working on that one, nothing is under threat,” she confirmed.

Crews have just left a bushfire on Black Gin Creek Rd in Alton Downs, Rockhampton in the hands of the property owner.

Two people had been treated on scene about 1.30pm; a man in his 60s and a second person for heat exhaustion.

The QFES spokeswoman said the fire was burning within containment lines by 1.30pm, and they left scene at 3.50pm.

Further south, a large grass fire was burning near the Bruce Hwy, Machine Creek, Mount Larcom at 2.46pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said while the fire had been extinguished, a smoke haze may affect the area and residents should close windows and doors.

They are advised to keep medications close by if they have a respiratory condition.

Two crews earlier attended a vegetation fire on Svedsen Rd, Zilzie but managed to contain the blze by about 12pm.

The spokeswoman said about half an acre of grass had caught fire.

EARLIER: Warm weather raises fire risk in Central Queensland

REGIONAL Fire Service Central Regional Manager Brian Smith warned ongoing high temperatures would increase the likelihood of fire activity throughout Capricornia today.

"Our crews are on standby ready to respond to any potential fires, and we urge residents to lend us a hand by remaining vigilant,” Mr Smith said.

"Residents should remain attentive throughout the day, as small fires can spread rapidly under these conditions.

"We encourage everyone to limit the use of fire if possible, and consult local fire wardens if a hazard reduction burn is on the cards.”

Mr Smith reminded a Permit to Light Fire is required for fires bigger than two metres in any direction.

"If you are lighting a campfire, it's important that you continuously monitor the well-contained fire, and have a working water hose or buckets of water on stand-by to contain any breakouts.”

Mr Smith also asked central Queenslanders to avoid any activities that could start a fire, including the use of power tools and machinery as sparks can often be enough to start a bushfire.

"Heightened conditions are set to ease on the weekend, so you won't have to hold off on the yard-work for too long,” Mr Smith said.

"It's always safer to take some safety measures now, to help prevent bushfires later.”

Any fires of concern should be reported immediately by phoning Triple Zero (000).

UPDATE 1.30PM: TWO people are being treated by the Queensland Ambulance Service at the scene of an Alton Downs fire.

A man aged in his 60s is being treated for shortness of breath, and it is understood another person is being treated for heat exhaustion.

The blaze is reported to have broken out about 11.40am on Black Gin Creek Rd, Alton Downs.

1.20PM: SEVEN Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are reportedly battling a bushfire at Alton Downs.

Paramedics are also on scene treating a man aged in his 60s for shortness of breath.

The Queensland Government's Rural Fire Service (RFS) website indicates there is no current threat as of 1.05pm.

The fire is reported to have broken out about 11.40am on Black Gin Creek Rd, Alton Downs.

More to come.