UPDATE: Late development in Matthew Minto's court case

Former Capras' Matt Minto has failed to appear in court today.

UPDATE: 7.15PM: A late development tonight has lead The Morning Bulletin to believe Matthew Paul Minto's failure to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrate's Court today was a result of a mix up in paperwork.

Mr Minto was due to appear on one charge of trespass, but a source close to Mr Minto tonight told The Morning Bulletin the siutation is under control, and the warrant had been revoked.

INITIAL REPORT: A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of former Central Queensland Capras player Matthew Paul Minto who was due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today on one charge of trespass.

Mr Minto was charged in relation to the incident earlier this month and his contract with the Capras was terminated as a result.

Magistrate O'Driscoll told the court Mr Minto had offered no correspondence to excuse his non-appearance.