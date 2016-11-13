UPDATE: Man airlifted after motor bike crash

11.15am: The victim is suffering from chest pain and a broken collar bone.

He is being transported to the Wowan ambulance station to be flown by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service to Rockhampton Hospital.

The chopper is expected to land beside the ambulance station at Wowan.

Updates to follow.

10.40am: The Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a motor bike accident south west of Rockhampton.

The accident happened 2km from Wowan on the Leichhardt Hwy.

A man in his 50s has suffered a contusion to the chest.

It's believed the crash happened near a quarry.

More to follow.