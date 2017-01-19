UPDATE: Penelope the hero dog still missing

Penelope is a white foxie dog. She is with Joshua, the three-year-old missing from New Forest Rd, Zilzie

SHE's the small dog everybody has hailed a hero.

But this four legged family pet is no where to be found after protecting her three-year-old mate Josh, who went missing from a Zilzie bay home yesterday.

Penelope the white mini foxy cross jack russell was the one who caught the attention of the rescue chopper thanks to her white coat standing out against the Zilzie Bay mudflats.

April Walters, dog owner and mum of the missing boy, said they spent yesterday looking for Penelope.

"A few people throughout the neighbourhood spotted her last night,” she said.

"We stayed at my mums house last night and we're heading home now to check if she's (Penelope) there.

"I left the garage door open a bit for her so fingers crossed she's at home.”

April will give us a further update on Penelope at 2pm this afternoon.