UPDATE: Rocky car park on close watch with king tide predicted

The riverside car park on the banks of the Fitzroy River, in south Rockhampton. Photo Austin King / The Morning Bulletin

UPDATE, 5.20PM: COUNCIL will keep an close eye on the riverside car park with a predicted king tide and high water levels within the city reach of the Fitzroy River.

Earlier this afternoon, council had announced they would close the car park from 4pm until further notice, but they have since said they will monitor any potential inundation on a daily basis and close if required.

4.15PM: KING tides and upstream flows have seen the closure of the riverside car park this afternoon as flood warnings remain in place for the Fitzroy catchment.

The closure comes after two roads were cut off due to flooding; Riverslea Rd at Gogango was closed yesterday and Glenroy Rd at Morinish this afternoon.

The Rockhampton Regional Council advised the car park, located between Derby Street and Denham Street, Rockhampton will remain closed from 4pm today until further notice.

Flood water in riverside car park in December, 2010. Allan Reinikka

"The exit will remain open until early tomorrow morning,” RRC chief executive officer Evan Pardon stated.

"This is due to a combination of upstream flows coming through the Barrage gates and king tides.

"We will reassess the situation tomorrow and provide updates as to when it is expected to reopen, with the potential to remain closed for the rest of the working week.”

Flood water in riverside car park in December, 2010. Allan Reinikka

The heavy rainfalls which caused the flooding in the the catchment have subsided, and the Bureau of Meteorology predicts only a slight chance of a shower in the north of the Capricornia District today, and "near zero” chance elsewhere.

But as the weather dries up across Capricornia, the temperature is set to soar to peaks of 39 and 40 degrees through to Saturday.

Flood waters in the catchment are expected to continue to decline.

The river level at Riverslea has steadied below the minor flood level today, but remain 2.62m above the bridge.

The Isaac River at Yatton has today fallen to 8.26m, now below the minor flood level after a steady decline from nearly 12m on Sunday.

It is expected to fall below the minor flood level of 7.5m overnight into Wednesday.

The Connors River at Mt Bridget has also fallen today to 2.53m, below the minor flood level.

The Bureau of Meteorology four-day rainfall forecast. BoM

The chance of showers across the district increase to 30% tomorrow and Thursday, a fifty-fifty chance on Friday with the possibility of an afternoon and evening thunderstorm.

Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday.