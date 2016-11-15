UPDATE: Thick plumes of smoke as Rocky fire escalates

The bushfire at Mount Chalmers roared up again about 1am, Tuesday, November 15.Photo Contributed

UPDATE 3.45pm: THICK plumes of smoke are billowing above the Berserker Ranges as a fire burns at Thompson Point Rd, Nankin (Rockhampton).

The smoke became visible about 3pm as fire crews refilled their water tanks at Norbank St along Lakes Creek Rd about 3pm.

Thirteen Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene after the fire reignited about 11.20am today.

As at 2pm, a helicopter was water bombing the fire.

Smoke will affect the area.

CURRENT CQ FIRES:

Thompson Point Rd, Nankin: 13 crews on scene working to contain a large vegetation fire.

New Zealand Gully (Mount Chalmers): Multiple crews working to strengthen containment lines for the blaze which broke out yesterday about 1pm.

Lake Mary Rd, Lake Mary (near Yeppoon): Two crews on scene to, fire has been burning since last night, 8.20pm.

Kelly's Landing Rd, Woodbury (north of Yeppoon): Eight crews on scene responding to fire which broke out at 1.54pm today.

Shannon Rd, Canal Cree (Blackbutt): Multiple crews on scene working to control a vegetation fire near Stretton Dr, Teelah (Blackbutt) which broke out about 1pm.

Baralaba Woorabinda Rd and Redcliffe Rd: 21 crews on scene at afire The fire has been going since Saturday, 5 at 5.30pm.

2pm: A HELICOPTER is water bombing a large vegetation fire which reignited near Thompson Point Rd, Nankin days after it first sparked.

Seven Queensland Fire and Emergency are currently on scene, and a further three are en route.

The fire in the northern Rockhampton region broke out Sunday just after 12pm, and reignited about 11.20 today.

Smoke is expected to affect Nankin and surrounding areas, with resident urged to close windows and doors.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services map of current fires across Central Queensland. QFES

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which re-ignited around 11.20am today. A helicopter is also water bombing in the area.

Six fires are burning across the Rockhampton and greater Central Queensland region at the moment. Read below for further details.

Smoke is expected to affect Nankin and surrounding areas. Residents should close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

12.40pm: A LARGE vegetation fire continues to burn into a fourth day in the vicinity of Baralaba, Woorabinda and Redcliffe roads, Woorabinda.

Seventeen Queensland Fire and Emeregency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at the site northwest of Biloela.

Currently no property is under threat, but smoke is expected to affect Woorabinda, Baralaba and surrounding areas.

Aerial operations will support firefighters throughout the day. People are asked to avoid the area today, with road closures in place due to low visibility and emergency crews working in the area.

The fire is one of six burning in the Central Queensland area at the moment, with four in the Rockhampton region.

A bushfire which sparked about 1pm yesterday on New Zealand Gully Rd, Mount Chalmers continues to be monitored from the sky with fire crews also on scene.

|UPDATE| Mount Chalmers bushfire to be watched from the sky

Eight crews are currently on scene of a fire on Thompson Point Rd, Nankin which started on Sunday, November 13 just after 12pm.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency website also indicates a fire has just broken out at Tuckers Rd, Tungamull at 12.56pm.

Crews are responding but are not currently on scene.

Last night QFES responded to a fire at Lake Mary Rd, Lake Mary, near Yeppoon at 8.20pm.

The situation is ongoing with two crews on scene.

Further north of Mackay at Teelah (Blackbutt) on The Shannon Rd, Canal Creek a vegetation fire which sparked at 2pm on Saturday, November 5 was going as of 8.11am yesterday.

Though the QFES website indicates there are no vehicles currently on scene.

|WARNING| Fire danger in Central Queensland not dampened by drizzles