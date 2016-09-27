30°
UPDATE: Two teens charged for Park Av attempted break-in

Amber Hooker
| 27th Sep 2016 6:49 PM Updated: 7:11 PM

UPDATE, TUESDAY 6.45PM: A SECOND male, 17, has been charged over an attempted break-in at the Park Avenue Snack Bar on Monday, between 12.10 to 12.20am.

The teen was charged with attempt to enter a premises yesterday, and is due to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 18.

A 17-year-old male was also charged on Monday over the incident and is due to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 11.

Police investigations are ongoing.

 

 

INITIAL, MONDAY: CCTV footage has captured several people attempting to break into the Park Avenue Snack Bar in the early hours of this morning, leaving the owner to pay the repairs.

Owner Rebecca Ford shared the footage and photos of the damage to her business' window to Facebook, and it has since been shared 261 times and viewed 8400 times since this morning.

The footage shows an apparently large and heavy object thrown at the glass door of the shop, which caused extensive damage but did not shatter through the glass.

 

Owner of the Park Avenue Snack Bar shared photos of the damage to her shop door after several people attempted to break in about 12.20am Monday.
Owner of the Park Avenue Snack Bar shared photos of the damage to her shop door after several people attempted to break in about 12.20am Monday.

Ms Ford said she was alerted to the incident about 12.20am.

"My alarm went off last night as they threw the big concrete block into the glass at 12.20am," she said.

"Small business are doing it hard in Rockhampton and it's the last thing we need, bored teenagers with nothing to do but cause trouble at ridiculous hours of the night," she said.

 

Ms Ford said she has been left to pay for the repairs, and hopes those responsible will be caught.

"Insurance isn't really worth claiming as your premium goes up and your excess is higher than the cost of repairs," she explained.

"So I've paid for the repairs myself and hope the offenders will repay the cost, but they never do as this has happened to me a few times since I've been here."

 

CCTV footage shows several people attempting to break in to the Park Avenue Snack Bar about 12.20am Monday.
CCTV footage shows several people attempting to break in to the Park Avenue Snack Bar about 12.20am Monday. Amber Hooker

The footage begins at 12.11am when two people, one of whom appears to be a female in a black hoodie and another person in a dark top and cap, are initially seen walking up to the entrance and looking through the glass door.

A third person can be seen joining them at the front of the building and after several attempts, pulls open the screen door.

 

CCTV footage shows several people attempting to break in to the Park Avenue Snack Bar about 12.20am Monday.
CCTV footage shows several people attempting to break in to the Park Avenue Snack Bar about 12.20am Monday. Amber Hooker

The footage then shows the trio look through the door, before they walk away for a short time and two people reappear.

One person can be seen picking up a large rounded object, as the female points towards the door.

The female walks off and returns, again points towards the door before another person throws a large object at the door.

The female pushes on the door, before running away alongside one other person about 12.20am.

 

Owner of the Park Avenue Snack Bar shared photos of the damage to her shop door after several people attempted to break in about 12.20am Monday.
Owner of the Park Avenue Snack Bar shared photos of the damage to her shop door after several people attempted to break in about 12.20am Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 17-year-old male has been charged with attempting to enter a place and commit an indictable offence over the incident, and is due to appear before the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 11.

The spokesman confirmed investigations are continuing, but they have a number of main suspects in relation to the matter.

If anyone has information relating to the matter, they can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

