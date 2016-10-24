UPDATE: What residents say about Yeppoon foreshore designs

UPDATE: AFTER plans for the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project were finally released today, we hit the streets and asked what you thought.

The designs are not the final product, and are still in working, but have been met with strong support from the community.

Another open day will be held soon to allow for additional community consultation.

Kirra-Jai Nielsen:

I think it's a good idea that will hopefully bring in a lot more tourists to the area. I would definitely use it. Yeppoon needs this.

Taija Wilson:

It gives kids something to do. I've got a nine-year-old, and know it would stop kids hounding their parents. We're losing tourists so this would bring them to town.

Kristen Barnicoat:

I love it. I hate swimming in the ocean and don't have a pool at home so this would be a great spot to swim. It would be great for the local kids too.

INITIAL: THE completed schematic designs of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project has been released, and the lazy river takes centre stage.

Another key feature of the design is the distinctive lagoon pool, inspired by drifts of sand on shallow coastal beaches.

The project was funded as a result of the damage caused by cyclone Marcia in early 2015, and has a Federal Government funding contribution of $10 million, a council contribution over three years of $10 million and a contribution from the State Government of $25 million.

In April Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said the project would take at least 18 months to realise the whole plan from the beginning of construction.

The released design features in-depth illustrations of a Kraken board-walk, lagoon, lazy river, and updated amphitheatre.

