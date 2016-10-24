27°
News

UPDATE: What residents say about Yeppoon foreshore designs

Trinette Stevens
| 24th Oct 2016 12:39 PM
Completed Schematic Design of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project
Completed Schematic Design of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project TCL

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: AFTER plans for the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project were finally released today, we hit the streets and asked what you thought.

The designs are not the final product, and are still in working, but have been met with strong support from the community.

Another open day will be held soon to allow for additional community consultation.

Kirra-Jai Nielsen:

Kirra-Jai Nielsen, Yeppoon.
Kirra-Jai Nielsen, Yeppoon. Amy Haydock

I think it's a good idea that will hopefully bring in a lot more tourists to the area. I would definitely use it. Yeppoon needs this.

Taija Wilson:

Taija Wilson, Yeppoon.
Taija Wilson, Yeppoon. Amy Haydock

It gives kids something to do. I've got a nine-year-old, and know it would stop kids hounding their parents. We're losing tourists so this would bring them to town.

Kristen Barnicoat:

Kristen Barnicoat, Yeppoon.
Kristen Barnicoat, Yeppoon. Amy Haydock

I love it. I hate swimming in the ocean and don't have a pool at home so this would be a great spot to swim. It would be great for the local kids too.

INITIAL: THE completed schematic designs of the Yeppoon Foreshore Revitalisation project has been released, and the lazy river takes centre stage.

Another key feature of the design is the distinctive lagoon pool, inspired by drifts of sand on shallow coastal beaches.

The project was funded as a result of the damage caused by cyclone Marcia in early 2015, and has a Federal Government funding contribution of $10 million, a council contribution over three years of $10 million and a contribution from the State Government of $25 million.

In April Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig said the project would take at least 18 months to realise the whole plan from the beginning of construction.

The released design features in-depth illustrations of a Kraken board-walk, lagoon, lazy river, and updated amphitheatre.

See the gallery below:

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
UPDATE: What residents say about Yeppoon foreshore designs

UPDATE: What residents say about Yeppoon foreshore designs

The released design features in-depth illustrations of a Kraken board-walk, lagoon, lazy river, and updated amphitheatre.

Jobs to apply for in CQ right now

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Jobs available across the region

Island life for Rocky girl Amy

LIFE EXPERIENCES: Amy Horan calls Hayman Island home and is a yoga instructor after becoming qualified in Costa Rica.

HOW a personal journey led to a flight to Costa Rica.

Belot fights Livingstone council over 'Invasion Day'

Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot

Adam Belot wants to see indigenous people included in Australia Day

Local Partners

$2000 raised for SES at morning tea

UP to 150 people attended a morning tea at the Heritage Village in aid of the Rockhampton SES hosted by the Rockhampton and District Benefits Association.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

U3A writers launches new book

TURNING THE PAGE: The Book launch of Its A Lottery is Writers Group convenor, Judy Whitworth busy signing with two of the 16 authors, Joan Brown and Rodger Williamson at the Frenchville Sports club earlier this month.

U3a writers launch their new book: It's a Lottery.

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to entertainment and events this weekend

AWARD WINNING SHOW: Tequila Mockingbird can be seen at St Brednan's College, Yeppoon on Saturday.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla concerned people will forget about Elvis

Priscilla Presley has admitted she fears people will forget about her ex-husband Elvis.

Taylor Swift files lawsuit over alleged groping

Taylor Swift source Bang

Swift has commenced legal action against a DJ over the incident

Kanye West threatens to boycott Grammys

West says he won't go to the Grammys if Frank Ocean's not nominated

Why this actress wasn't embarrassed by nude photo leak

Leslie Jones source Bang

'If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask,' she said

Dad's Army comic genius Jim Perry dies

Jimmy Perry, the creator of Dad's Army.

Dad's Army series captured all that British people savour

Check out some fashions from the Coast festival

FASHION: Ocean Zen range.

Images from the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival show what's hot

Australian Survivor's magician Matt out of tricks

Australian Survivor contestant Matt Tarrant.

SHOW'S power couple looks unstoppable in race to the finish.

Country living at affordable price!

221 Auton & Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Always dreamt about owning your own piece of paradise? Wait no longer. This 2.47 acre (1 Ha) block of land is surrounded by breathtaking views, cool breeze and...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $499,000

Spacious & very well built this 2 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Highly Motivated Sellers Relocating - $458,000 Negotiable

4 Danker Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $458,000 Neg

Located in the Frenchville School catchment zone is this suberbly presented 4 bedroom + ensuite lowset brick home on a spacious level 1094m2 block backing onto a...

Proposed 1 Acre Block for Sale!

188 Barmaryee Road, Barmaryee 4703

Residential Land Owners have obtained preliminary LSC approval to subdivide their property and are ... $215,000

Owners have obtained preliminary LSC approval to subdivide their property and are offering to the market a one-acre allotment! • Fenced on 2 sides. • Flat and...

160 Acres With Amazing Views

352 Waroula Road, Stanwell 4702

House 3 1 3 Offers over...

This property offer's you a wonderful opportunity with some acreage near Rockhampton, only 30 minutes to the city. Could you imagine getting back to a peaceful and...

Acreage, Its About The Lifestyle

8 to 12 Rachael Close, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $499,000

Fantastic property, awesome 4000m2 block, with amazing views, perfectly positioned in The Olive Estate. You will love what this wonderful home has to offer, 4 good...

Frenchville Villas- Privacy and Security Assured

Lot 6,175 Frenchvile Road, Frenchville Villas, Frenchville...

Unit 3 2 2 $359,000

Frenchville has always been the most sought after location in Rockhampton, with its beautiful flowing creeks, walking track, cool mountain breezes and plenty of...

Brilliant Ultra Modern Makeover-Just Move In!

181 Stamford Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $289,000

You will absolutely love this amazing ultra modern makover, 181 Stamford Street, has to offer YOUR FAMILY. This fantastic, spacious highset home offers a new...

Must Be Sold

7/15 Parkside Place, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 2 $289,000

If you have been looking for a low maintenance luxury lifestyle, then this ones for you. Situated in the prestige's Hillside Estate, surrounded by quality homes.

AFFORDABLE, SIZEABLE LOWSET BRICK

312 Blanchfield Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

This home is a must see, very deceiving from the front this is a massive comfortable family home. Positioned on a corner block of a quiet cul-de-sac your growing...

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.