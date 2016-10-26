UPDATE: Where is the WNBL Rocky team bid at?

L-R Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Stelow, Rockhampton Basketball President Steve Richards, Ben Greany and CQ University Vice Chancellor Scott Bowman at the announcement of Rockhampton's new WNBL team as the CQ University Rockhampton Ravens.

1.45pm: PROPONENTS of a bid to secure a national women's basketball league team for Rockhampton hope to have an extra thing to celebrate this Christmas.

The partners of the bid include CQUniversity, Rockhampton Basketball and Rockhampton Regional Council who yesterday announced the proposed team name - the CQUniversity Rockhampton Ravens.

The supporters want a Rockhampton team for the 2017-18 competition season.

The team name emerged from an idea from local basketball identity Ben Greany, so Mr Greany has been credited as winner of the naming competition and has received a prize pack.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman and Rockhampton Basketball President Steve Richards were at the announcement at the university's north Rockhampton campus.

Mr Richards said it had been a long and thorough process that the proponents had been through to get the submission right to a WNBL licence for the region.

"A month we submitted a letter of tender to Basketball Australia formally. Although, they have been aware of that process for some time that we've had the CQUniversity and (Rockhampton Regional) council right behind this project," he said.

"We are at the stage now of finalising the formal submission which will be submitted to the WNBL commission on November 15.

"Obviously there's much ground work that has gone on behind to make that happen and to make that bid successful.

"At this stage, we don't know exactly when a decision will be made. We are hopeful it will be made before Christmas but there's no guarantees."

Mr Richards praised the help Rockhampton Basketball had received from the university and council during the process.

"The support from them has been astronomical in terms of resources they provide, the expertise they provided to make this successful," he said.

If the application process is successful, as hoped, the new team would become the first national sporting team for Rockhampton and the wider CQ region, with home games to be played at the 2000-seat CQUniversity sports stadium.

"We've upgraded our score boards, our baskets... so we are all ready to go," Mr Bowman said.

"We've got the facilities for a national team and we will get one.

"This won't just be any team. It will be a winning team."

The new team (the CQUniversity Rockhampton Ravens) is proposed to have a fresh brand name identity, incorporating CQUniversity as the naming rights partner while promoting Rockhampton and the whole CQ region.

"We need community to embrace this," Mayor Strelow said.

"Let's really lift the roof off that sports centre down there when we get to celebrate our own team."

