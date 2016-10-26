Ute upside down and partially submerged after roll over

A Toyota Landcruiser partially submerged in water along Nine Mile Rd, Pink Lily.

8am: EMERGENCY services have left the scene where a ute is partially submerged in water after an accident.

The Toyota Landcruiser is upside down in waters near Lion Creek off Nine Mile Road, Pink Lily.

A tow truck was at the scene when The Bulletin arrived.

A local at the scene said there was a big dip in the road just up from where the ute had landed.

The local said it would not be hard for a vehicle to become airborne if it hit that dip fast.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car rolled last night and the owner has gone home.

He said no one was injured in the crash.

7am: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash where a vehicle is partially submerged in water upside down.

Reports indicate the single vehicle crash is on Nine Mile Rd near the Ridgelands Rd intersection.

It is believed Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene but not currently treating any patients.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Police Services are on scene.