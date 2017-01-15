Vandalism rears its ugly head in this CQ town

THEY have ripped out light switches, broken power points, smashed skylights and damaged turf.

The Isaac Regional Council are disappointed at the thoughtless acts of vandals who have targeted Binda Park.

Councillor Kelly Vea Vea said that there have been at least three recent incidents of vandalism to the park.

"Vandals have ripped out light switches, broken power points, smashed skylights and damaged turf on the oval.

"Council were forced to close the park's male toilet as exposed wires pose a serious threat to families that use the park.

Power point damage at Binda Park, Moranbah.

"It's disappointing to see such thoughtless acts take place, especially after this park received some exciting upgrades late last year.

"Vandalism costs ratepayers unnecessarily and that money could be better spent on improving community facilities.

Damage to the oval turf at Binda Park, Moranbah.

"I encourage community members to report any activity such as vandalism, damage or trespassing by calling Policelink on 131 444.

"By doing this you will help save unnecessary costs for our community.”

For more details visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au or call Council's 24/7 Customer Service Centre on 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227).