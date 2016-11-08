Vandals strike again at trees along Lammermoor Beach

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig and members of the Green Army condemning the blatant vandalism in the cutting down of several large trees on dunes at Lammermoor Beach.

VANDALS have attacked several large trees along Lammermoor Beach, this time with a chain-saw.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig has joined Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry in condemning the blatant vandalism in the cutting down of several large trees on dunes at Lammermoor Beach.

It is the second time in recent months that vandals have attacked trees in the area with 34 mature trees snapped or damaged on October 6. Read the full story here: DRONE: 34 trees vandalised on Capricorn Coast overnight

"The mature trees, which included a very large casuarina and stately Pandanus tree, were chain-sawed last week with what appears to be the sole intent of opening view lines,” Mayor Bill Ludwig.

"This level of vandalism in an area currently being revegetated under the Federal Green Army Program is one of the worst examples in recent times.

"Trees of this size take years to grow and play a vital role in holding together the dunes and protecting the beach.

"Council would appreciate hearing from anyone who might know who is responsible and will be considering replacing the trees with large signed enclosures to protect them until they are fully re-established,” Mayor Ludwig said.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the destruction of the trees was a slap in the face to hardworking volunteers in the Green Army who have been working at the restoration site.

"This is a dreadful act of vandalism. The Green Army has been doing an amazing job in this area and it's very disappointing when they've put in all this hard work and then people chop down these trees.

"People need to realise this vegetation is protecting our coastline and chopping these trees down is an absolute disgrace which the community will rightly feel pretty angry about,” Ms Landry said.

Green Army spokesperson Paul Bambrick said the destruction would set back the work being done in the area to restore vital native vegetation lost after cyclone Marcia.

"We're conscious of people's desire to keep their sea views so we've purposely only planted low growing vines and ground covers and now someone has sneaked in and chopped down these beautiful established trees.

"This is completely illegal flies in the face of all we've been learning about beach erosion and protecting native habitat,” Mr Bambrick said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact council on 4913 5000.