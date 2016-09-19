28°
Vehicle flips in Bruce Highway smash

Melanie Plane
| 19th Sep 2016 7:31 AM
Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.
Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.

PASSENGERS and drivers of two vehicles involved in a serious crash on the Bruce Hwy overnight remarkably walked away completely unscathed.

A Queensland Police spokesman said emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy near Ogmore at 12.30am and on arrival, found one vehicle on its roof in the middle of the road.

"The crash was 5 to 10km north of the north Ogmore turn-off," the spokesman said.

"The Hwy was closed in both directions to recover the vehicle on its roof.

"There were no injuries at all."

The spokesman said emergency services had cleared the scene by 2.40am.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bruce highway, bruce highway crash, car rollover, crash, queensland police

