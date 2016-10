EMERGENCY services are en route to a single vehicle crash in the region.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said QFES were called to Gavial-Gracemere Rd at Bouldercombe at 9.10am.

She said it was believed the female driver is out of the vehicle.

Other reports indicate the crash is near the Burnett Highway intersection.

It is believe the vehicle flipped and has landed back on its wheels and is resting in a paddock.