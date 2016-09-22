Vehicle source of shed fire in Central Queensland

UPDATE 3.35PM: A VEHICLE was the source of a blaze which broke out in a three-bay shed at a Darts Creek Rd residence this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said three crews remained on scene and were dampening down hot spots after extinguishing the fire about 3.25pm.

"On arrival a vehicle on fire inside a shed it was confined to that shed, no other vehicles were affected,” the spokeswoman said.

She said there was also a small fire at the back of the shed, but the only thing nearby was a water tank which was not affected by the blaze.

QFES received the initial call about 2.30pm.

Darts Creek Rd is about 76km south east of Rockhampton.

2.35PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are on their way to a reported shed fire on Darts Creek Rd, Darts Creek.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed they received the call about 2.30pm, and two trucks were on the way.

She said the incident has been called in as a shed fire, but QFES are not yet on scene.

